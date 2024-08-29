Buccaneers Officially Sign 16 Players To Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed 16 players to their practice squad on Thursday.

The full list includes:

Pratt, 22, was a multi-year starter at Tulane and was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, first-team All-AAC in 2023, and second-team All-AAC in 2022.

The Packers drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.106 million rookie contract that includes an $86,940 signing bonus, but was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts.

In four seasons with the Tulane Green Wave, Pratt started 44 of 46 games and posted a record of 27-17. He completed 730 of 1,204 passes (60.6 percent) for 9,611 yards to go along with 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed 447 times for 1,147 yards (2.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.

Shepard, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that made him a free agent in 2023.

The Giants opted to bring him back on a one-year deal in 2023. After playing out that deal, he signed on with the Buccaneers this past summer.

In 2023, Shepard appeared in 15 games for the Giants and caught 10 passes on 22 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.