Buccaneers Place Seven On Injured Lists Including Tristan Wirfs & Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have placed seven players on injured lists as training camp opens.

The following is a list of players starting on the PUP list:

WR Chris Godwin OT Tristan Wirfs G Sua Opeta QB Michael Pratt OT Silas Dzansi

The following players are opening camp on the NFI list:

LB Anthony Walker DL Desmond Watson

Wirfs, 26, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that included a $9,362,201 signing bonus. The Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option which was expected to cost $18,244,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In August 2024, the Buccaneers signed Wirfs to a five-year, $140.6 million extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

In 2024, Wirfs appeared in and started 16 games for the Buccaneers at left tackle.

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.