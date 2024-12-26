Buccaneers Placing DB Christian Izien On IR

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the Buccaneers are placing DB Christian Izien on injured reserve.

Izien, 24, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers following the 2023 draft. He signed a three-year, $2.075 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $915k in 2024.

In 2024, Izien has appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers making 10 starts and recording 75 total tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble and an interception.