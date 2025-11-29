Buccaneers Promote QB Connor Bazelak, Among Other Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a few roster moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Cardinals.

The full list includes:

Buccaneers signed QB Connor Bazelak to their active roster.

to their active roster. Buccaneers elevated DB Marcus Banks to their active roster.

to their active roster. Buccaneers waived RB Owen Wright.

Bazelak, 24, spent his first three seasons at Missouri and made 20 starts before transferring to Indiana for the 2022 season. After one year with the Hoosiers, Bazelak transferred to Bowling Green and remained there for his final three years.

Bazelak wound up going undrafted this past April before signing on with the Buccaneers. He was eventually waived and added to their practice squad.

In his collegiate career, Bazelak appeared in 58 games and made 53 starts over six seasons. He completed 63 percent of passes for 12,349 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He also added 223 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.