Buccaneers Re-Sign DT Greg Gaines

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Buccaneers have re-signed DT Greg Gaines to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million on Wednesday.

Gaines, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Gaines was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last offseason when he signed with the Buccaneers in 2023. He returned to Tampa Bay last year on another one-year contract.

In 2024, Gaines appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 17 tackles and a sack.