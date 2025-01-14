Buccaneers Sign 17 Players To Futures Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 17 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Pratt, 22, was a multi-year starter at Tulane and was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, first-team All-AAC in 2023, and second-team All-AAC in 2022.

The Packers drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.106 million rookie contract that includes an $86,940 signing bonus. Green Bay waived Pratt and he later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

In four seasons with the Tulane Green Wave, Pratt started 44 of 46 games and posted a record of 27-17. He completed 730 of 1,204 passes (60.6 percent) for 9,611 yards to go along with 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed 447 times for 1,147 yards (2.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.