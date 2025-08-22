Buccaneers Sign CB Tre Avery, Among Two Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed CB Tre Avery and waived WR Jaden Smith with an injury designation.

Smith will revert to Tampa Bay’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Avery, 28, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2022 after being named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

He caught on with the Titans and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, bouncing on and off the team’s practice squad last season before catching on with the 49ers in December.

In 2024, Avery appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded three tackles.