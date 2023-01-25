Buccaneers Sign K Jake Verity To Futures Deal

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have added K Jake Verity on a futures contract.

Verity, 25, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2021. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad. 

The Ravens released Verity from the practice squad in January and he signed a futures deal with the Colts for the 2022 season. 

In preseason action in 2022, Verity made both of his field goals and was 2-3 on extra points. 

