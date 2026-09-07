Buccaneers Sign LB Caden Fordham

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed LB Caden Fordham to the practice squad.

The Buccaneers released CB Roman Parodie from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Here’s an updated look at Tampa Bay’s practice squad:

WR Garrett Greene LB Yasir Holmes DL Jayson Jones G Henry Lutovsky S Ifeatu Melifonwu WR Dean Patterson IV WR Eric Rivers Jr. S J.J. Roberts T Paul Rubelt (international) G Ben Scott QB Easton Stick RB Josh Williams LB Javin Wright CB Sean Murphy-Bunting TE C.J. Dippre DB Silas Walters LB Caden Fordham

Fordham, six-foot-one, 223 pounds, played five years at NC State after committing as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

He signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of NC State following the 2026 draft and made the initial 53-man roster but was waived shortly after.

In his collegiate career, Fordham appeared in 48 games over five years at NC State and recorded 252 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and six passes defended.