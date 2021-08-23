Buccaneers Sign OT Jonathan Hubbard

The Buccaneers announced they have signed OT Jonathan Hubbard.

Buccaneers Sign T Jonathan Hubbard Release: https://t.co/HN5zcE2OnI — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 23, 2021

He recently had a workout for Tampa Bay.

Hubbard, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern State in 2020. He later signed a three-year rookie contract worth $2.295 million with the Dolphins.

Miami, unfortunately, waived Hubbard in September but later signed him to their practice squad soon after. From there, he signed on with the Dolphins before recently being waived.

During his college career at Northwestern State, Hubbard made 27 total starts along the offensive line, including 11 during his senior season. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.