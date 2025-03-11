Buccaneers Sign P Riley Dixon To Two-Year, $6M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers have signed former Broncos P Riley Dixon to a two-year contract worth $6 million.

Dixon, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. The Broncos traded him to the Giants during the 2018 offseason for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Dixon was in the final year of his four-year, $2.42 million contract when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Giants in 2019.

The Giants opted to restructure Dixon’s deal but he was then waived by the team in 2022. He caught on with the Rams on a one-year deal before joining the Broncos in 2023.

In 2024, Dixon appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and averaged 46.7 yards per punt on 77 attempts.