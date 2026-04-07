Buccaneers Sign WR David Sills V

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed WR David Sills V to a contract.

Sills, 29, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and bounced on and off of the unit before being cut coming out of last year’s preseason. He caught on with the Broncos in August 2023 and became a member of their practice squad.

He remained there through the 2024 seasons and signed a futures deal with the Falcons for 2025.

In 2025, Sills appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 18 of 36 targets for 191 yards and two touchdowns.