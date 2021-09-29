Buccaneers Signing CB Richard Sherman

Veteran NFL CB Richard Sherman announced in the debut episode of his podcast that he is signing with the Buccaneers.

I’m back. All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: https://t.co/NIWBpAyZEL — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 29, 2021

“I came to a decision that I’m going to go play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! Whooo!” Sherman said via Rick Stroud. “I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on to lead another group. I’m ready to strap them back up and go back out there and show these old legs have got some juice.”

Adam Schefter adds that Sherman has inked a one-year deal with Tampa Bay.

The veteran corner was scheduled to visit with the Buccaneers today but it appears he was ready to go ahead and sign.

Sherman confirmed he also had talks about returning to either San Francisco or Seattle.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Sherman appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 18 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.

