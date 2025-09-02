Buccaneers Signing OT Luke Goedeke To Four-Year, $90M Extension

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports the Buccaneers are signing OT Luke Goedeke to a four-year, $90 million deal and $50 million guaranteed.

Goedeke has emerged as an every-game starter at offensive tackle after opening his career as a guard. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Goedeke, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $6,178,984 rookie contract that included a $1,673,807 signing bonus.

In 2024, Goegeke appeared in 13 games and started each time at right tackle.