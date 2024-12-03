Buccaneers Signing S Ryan Neal To Practice Squad

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are signing S Ryan Neal to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

Neal, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Illinois back in 2018. He later signed on with the Eagles, but lasted just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Neal joined the Falcons before signing on with the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights-free agent for three straight seasons before catching on with the Buccaneers in 2023.

He finished his contract with Tampa Bay back in March and has been an unrestricted free agent ever since.

In 2023, Neal appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 76 tackles and four tackles for loss.