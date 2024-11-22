Buccaneers Waive LB Antonio Grier

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially waived LB Antonio Grier on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

He’ll likely return to Tampa Bay’s practice squad once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Grier, 24, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in May.

He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before being promoted in October.

In 2024, Grier has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.