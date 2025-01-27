Bucs Complete Interview With NIck Caley For OC Position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced they’ve completed an interview with Rams TE coach Nick Caley for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Caley is also reportedly a lead candidate for the Jets’ offensive coordinator position.

Caley, 42, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for several colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and held the position until 2023 when he left for the same job with the Rams.

In 2024, the Rams promoted him to pass game coordinator as well. Caley has been a coach on two Super Bowl championship teams.

We will have more on Caley and the Jets’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.