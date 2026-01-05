Bucs Signed 10 Players To Futures Contracts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially signed 10 players to futures contracts on Monday, including DB Marcus Banks.

The full list of players includes:

DB Marcus Banks WR Dennis Houston NT Nash Hutmacher LB Nick Jackson DT Jayson Jones C Ben Scott LB Benton Whitley DB Damarion Williams RB Josh Williams RB Owen Wright

Banks, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

The Bucs brought Banks back on a futures deal for 2025 but waived him with an injury designation in camp. He’s been on and off their active roster ever since.

He appeared in three games this season for Tampa Bay but didn’t record any statistics.