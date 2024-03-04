Bucs Working To Re-Sign Baker Mayfield, Falcons & Vikings Monitoring Situation

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Buccaneers are now expected to turn their attention to signing QB Baker Mayfield now that they’ve locked up Mike Evans to a two-year contract.

Tampa Bay has started negotiations to keep Mayfield in the fold and is currently making “every effort to get it done,” according to Russini.

Sources tell Russini that Mayfield will not take a hometown discount to stay with the Bucs.

Beyond that, Russini mentions that the Falcons and Vikings are monitoring the situation regarding Mayfield.

Mayfield, 28, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Last offseason he signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million.

In 2023, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with 163 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.