Cam Heyward Won’t Be Recruiting Aaron Rodgers To Steelers

The Steelers have remained in the mix to land Aaron Rodgers, but the veteran quarterback is reportedly waiting things out for the Vikings. On the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast, DE Cameron Heyward said he won’t be doing any recruiting to lure Rodgers to Pittsburgh and thinks the organization recruits itself.

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap,” Heyward said. “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers — if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.”

Heyward mentioned he’s tired of talking about the Steelers’ quarterback situation.

“[I’m] tired of talking about the quarterback situation,” Heyward said. “[I’m] ready to move on from free agency.”

According to The Athletic, the Steelers and Giants are still in the mix for Rodgers, but The Athletic says the veteran quarterback has “essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation.”

Interestingly enough, if the Vikings end up not being an option for Rodgers, it’s possible he could opt for retirement over signing with either the Steelers or Giants, per the report.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Rodgers won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

