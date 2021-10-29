Cardinals Activate DT Corey Peters, Waive OL Zack Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve activated DT Corey Peters from the COVID-19 list and waived OL Zack Johnson.

Peters, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2010. He was in the final year of his three-year, $10.5 million contract that when he signed a three-year, $12 million extension with Arizona in 2017.

Peters became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and decided on returning to Arizona on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Peters has appeared in five games for the Cardinals, recording six tackles and a fumble recovery.