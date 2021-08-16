Cardinals Activate Four From COVID-19 List, Cut Four

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve activated RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DT Leki Fotu and DB Charles Washington from the COVID-19 list.

The Cardinals also cut four players including:

WR JoJo Ward WR Aleva Hifo DL Darius Kilgo RB Ito Smith

Conner, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract this past April.

In 2020, Conner appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and rushed for 721 yards on 169 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 35 receptions for 215 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

Smith, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,080,872 rookie contract when the Falcons released him back in April 2021.

Smith signed with the Cardinals last week.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 17 receptions for 75 yards receiving (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.