Cardinals Activate LB Zeke Turner, Elevate Two

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve activated LB Zeke Turner from injured reserve and elevated DL Zach Kerr and DB Kevin Peterson to their active roster.

Turner, 25, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year restricted deal with Arizona last year worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Turner appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded three tackles.

Kerr, 31, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in all three of his seasons with the Colts.

However, Indianapolis declined to tender him a restricted offer, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year contract but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Kerr later signed on with the Cardinals and finished out the year in Arizona. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers but was released last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in March, but was cut loose in November.

The Cardinals signed him, once again, and he’s been on and off of their practice squad.

In 2021, Kerr appeared in four games for the 49ers and three with the Cardinals, recording six tackles and none for a loss.