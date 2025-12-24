Cardinals Announce Three Moves, Activate DL L.J. Collier

The Cardinals announced three roster moves on Wednesday, including activating DL L.J. Collier from injured reserve.

The team also signed QB Logan Woodside to the practice squad and released S Patrick McMorris from the unit in a corresponding move.

Collier, 30, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier played out the final year of his four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus before signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals. He returned on one-year contracts in 2024 and 2025.

In 2024, Collier appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 29 tackles, including four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended. In 2025, he has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.