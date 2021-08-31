Cardinals Cut 16 Players To Reach 53

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday they have officially cut their roster down to 53 players.

The full list includes:

Hunt, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $3,671,100 rookie contract with the Bengals before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Colts for the 2017 season.

Hunt returned to the Colts on a two-year, $9 million contract, but was unfortunately released last year. From there, Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad before finishing out the year with the Bengals.

The Cardinals signed Hunt a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in 13 games for the Saints and Bengals, recording nine tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.