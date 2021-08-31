Cardinals Cut 16 Players To Reach 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday they have officially cut their roster down to 53 players. 

Cardinals Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. WR Andre Baccellia
  2. S Chris Banjo
  3. WR Greg Dortch
  4. LB Kylie Fitts
  5. OL Sean Harlow
  6. OL Marcus Henry (waived/injured)
  7. DL Margus Hunt
  8. OL Koda Martin
  9. DL Josh Mauro
  10. TE Bernhard Seikovits
  11. TE Ross Travis
  12. LB Reggie Walker
  13. CB Jace Whittaker
  14. S James Wiggins
  15. S Shawn Williams
  16. CB Daryl Worley

Hunt, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $3,671,100 rookie contract with the Bengals before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Colts for the 2017 season. 

Hunt returned to the Colts on a two-year, $9 million contract, but was unfortunately released last year. From there, Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad before finishing out the year with the Bengals. 

The Cardinals signed Hunt a few weeks ago. 

In 2020, Hunt appeared in 13 games for the Saints and Bengals, recording nine tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply