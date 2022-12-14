Cardinals DE Zach Allen Underwent Hand Surgery, Could Miss Rest Of Season

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury announced that DE Zach Allen underwent surgery on his hand and is unsure if he’ll be able to return this season, per Darren Urban of the team’s official site.

Allen, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals out of Boston College back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.3 million and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 this season.

In 2022, Allen appeared in 13 games and recorded 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and eight pass defenses.