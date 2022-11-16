Cardinals Designate WR Marquise Brown To Return From IR

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they have designated WR Marquise Brown to return from injured reserve.
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 16, 2022
The team is also signing OL Julie’n Davenport and TE Chris Pierce to their practice squad.
Brown, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.
Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.
In 2022, Brown appeared in six games for the Cardinals and caught 43 passes on 63 targets for 485 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
