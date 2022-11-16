Cardinals Designate WR Marquise Brown To Return From IR

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they have designated WR Marquise Brown to return from injured reserve.

We have designated WR Marquise Brown to return from the injured reserve list. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 16, 2022

The team is also signing OL Julie’n Davenport and TE Chris Pierce to their practice squad.

Brown, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Brown appeared in six games for the Cardinals and caught 43 passes on 63 targets for 485 yards receiving and three touchdowns.