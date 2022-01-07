Cardinals Designating DE J.J. Watt To Return From IR, Elevating DB Kevin Peterson

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have designated DE J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve and are also elevating DB Kevin Peterson to their active roster for Week 18.

We have designated DL J.J. Watt to return from the injured reserve list.



Watt can begin practicing and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. pic.twitter.com/OAr983Wo3P — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 7, 2022

Watt, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million this past March.

In 2021, Watt appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections.