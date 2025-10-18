Cardinals Elevating RB D’Ernest Johnson

Per Darren Urban, the Cardinals are elevating veteran RB D’Ernest Johnson from the practice squad for Week 7.

The Cardinals hosted Johnson for a workout back in September and later signed him to their practice squad.

Johnson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

Johnson signed with the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2023 season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024 and joined the Ravens for training camp before being released.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 32 rushing attempts for 143 yards (4.5 YPC), to go along with 12 receptions for 96 yards.