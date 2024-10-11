Cardinals Making Two Roster Moves

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are re-signing WR Chris Moore to their practice squad.

In correspondence, Arizona is releasing WR Dan Chisena from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Cardinals’ practice squad:

Moore, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.936 million contract and made a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season.

Moore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a new deal with the Ravens in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2021 but was cut and later re-signed to the practice squad. He earned his way back onto the active roster and signed a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

From there, the Titans signed Moore to a one-year deal prior to the start of the 2023 season. He caught on with the Cardinals on a one-year pact this past offseason but was released in early October.

In 2024, Moore has appeared in five games for the Cardinals but has not been targeted.