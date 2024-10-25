Cardinals Officially Place LB Dennis Gardeck On Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals announced they officially placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Arizona now has an open roster spot and will make an addition prior to Week 8 at some point soon.

Gardeck, 30, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. Arizona re-signed Gardeck as a restricted free agent to the second-round tender, which was worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

He re-signed with Arizona again on a three-year, $12 million deal back in March of 2022 and is in the final year of that deal.

In 2024, Gardeck appeared in six games for the Cardinals and recorded 22 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.