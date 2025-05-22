Cardinals Place DB Sean Murphy-Bunting On NFI List

The Arizona Cardinals have placed DB Sean Murphy-Bunting on the reserve/non-football illness list, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

Additionally, the Cardinals have waived DT Ben Stille.

Should Murphy-Bunting remain on the NFI list when rosters trim to 53, he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Murphy-Bunting, 27, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans for the 2023 season once his rookie deal expired. Murphy-Bunting then signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal with Arizona before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.