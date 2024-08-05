Cardinals Place OLB BJ Ojulari On IR

The Cardinals announced that they placed second-year OLB BJ Ojulari on injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL during Friday’s practice.

This will unfortunately cost Ojulari the entire 2024 season.

Ojulari, 22, was selected in the second round with the No. 41 overall pick by the Cardinals. He signed a four-year, $8,597,607 rookie contract that includes a $3,252,805 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,563,201 in 2023.

In 2023, Ojulari appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 40 tackles, four sacks, and a pass defense.

We will have more on Ojulari as it becomes available.