Cardinals Place RB James Conner On IR, Among Five Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve officially placed RB James Conner on injured reserve among other moves.

The full list includes:

Cardinals signed OL Demontrey Jacobs to the active roster

to the active roster Cardinals signed LB Elliott Brown and S Patrick McMorris the practice squad

and S the practice squad Cardinals released DL Kyon Barrs from their practice squad

Conner, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract in 2021 before re-signing him to a three-year, $21 million deal after a successful season.

He was due to make a base salary of $3.735 million in the final year of the deal and was set to become a free agent, however, he signed a two-year, $19 million extension last year.

In 2025, Conner rushed for 95 yards on 32 carries (3 YPC) to go along with eight receptions for 38 yards and two total touchdowns.