Cardinals Place RB Trey Benson On IR Among Other Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed third-round RB Trey Benson on injured reserve.

The team also promoted OL Nick Leverett and signed RB Hassan Hall to the practice squad.

Benson, 22, transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Oregon. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,059,606 contract that includes a $1,226,984 signing bonus and will carry a $1,101,746 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Benson appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and rushed 63 times for 291 yards (4.6 YPC) and one touchdown to go with six catches on six targets for 59 yards.