Cardinals Placing WR Marquise Brown On Injured Reserve

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced they are placing WR Marquise Brown on injured reserve due to a heel injury, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Ian Rapoport notes Brown played through his injury for most of the season.

Brown is set to be a free agent following this season, but last we heard in November was the two sides were working towards a contract extension. It’ll be interesting to see if Arizona allows Brown to reach the open market.

Brown, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards (11.3 YPR) and four touchdowns.