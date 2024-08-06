Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Will Not Play In Preseason

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced that QB Kyler Murray will not play during the preseason.

It’s worth noting that Murray played in just eight games last year after tearing his ACL in December of 2022.

Murray, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after deciding to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which was worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona in 2022.

In 2023, Murray appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions to go along with 244 yards rushing and three touchdowns.