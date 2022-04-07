Cardinals Re-Sign ERFA WR Antoine Wesley

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that WR Antoine Wesley officially signed his exclusive rights free agent tender for the 2022 season.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Wesley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in May of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore waived Wesley coming out of the preseason and later added him to their practice squad. The Ravens brought him back on a futures contract in 2020. However, Baltimore declined to tender him a qualifying offer this offseason and he signed on with the Cardinals.

In 2021, Wesley appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught 19 passes for 208 yards receiving and three touchdowns.