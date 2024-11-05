Cardinals Releasing WR Chris Moore

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing WR Chris Moore from their practice squad.

Moore, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.936 million contract and made a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season.

Moore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a new deal with the Ravens in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2021 but was cut and later re-signed to the practice squad. He earned his way back onto the active roster and signed a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

From there, the Titans signed Moore to a one-year deal prior to the start of the 2023 season. He caught on with the Cardinals on a one-year pact this past offseason.

In 2024, Moore has appeared in five games for the Cardinals but has not been targeted.