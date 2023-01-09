Cardinals Request Interview With Titans Exec. Monti Ossenfort

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have placed a request to interview Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for their GM vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Cardinals’ GM job:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

Ossenfort spent 14 years with the Patriots before joining the Titans as the director of player personnel in 2020. He got his start in New England as an area scout before moving up the ranks to national scout and assistant director of college scouting.

Ossenfort was promoted to the Titans college scouting director in 2016.

We will have more news on the Cardinals’ GM search as it becomes available.