Cardinals Sign DL Andrew Brown To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals have signed DL Andrew Brown to their practice squad on Friday, according to Tyler Dragon.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

Brown, 26, was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,738,416 contract that included a $278,416 signing bonus with the Bengals, but wound up being among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Brown later signed to the Bengals’ practice squad after clearing waivers. Since then, he’s had stints with the Texans, Colts, Titans and Chargers.

Los Angeles released him during roster cuts.

For his career, Brown has appeared in 23 games and recorded 18 tackles and a sack over the course of three seasons.