Cardinals Sign Four To Futures Deals For 2026

The Arizona Cardinals signed officially signed four players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2026 season.

The full includes:

LB Elliott Brown DB Jaden Davis WR Bryson Green LB Eku Leota

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Leota, 26, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was cut by the Panthers once again and made his way onto Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October. Leota re-signed with Pittsburgh on a futures deal but was among their final roster cuts.

Leota had a stint with the Saints before joining the Cardinals practice squad in December.

In 2025, Leota appeared in three games for the Saints and recorded a tackle.