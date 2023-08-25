Cardinals Sign OL Cohl Cabral

The Arizona Cardinals have signed OL Cohl Cabral, according to Darren Urban.

Cabral, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in 2020. He later signed on with the Rams before eventually being waived and added to their practice squad.

The Texans eventually signed Cabral to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract in 2021. However, he was waived just a few months later.

From there, the Vikings claimed Cabral and he spent time on their practice squad until being released towards the end of the season. The Saints claimed him off waivers and he spent the remainder of the 2021 season on their practice squad.

The Saints re-signed Cabral to a futures contract following the 2021 season but released him in May of 2022.

Cabral has yet to appear in an NFL game.