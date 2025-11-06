Cardinals Sign QB Jeff Driskel To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed QB Jeff Driskel to their practice squad on Thursday, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Driskel returns to Arizona as their third quarterback after Kyler Murray was placed on injured reserve.

Driskel, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. From there, the Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract but he was cut loose and later signed with the Texans.

Houston cut Driskel coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad before moving him to the tight-end position.

Driskel signed on with the Cardinals for the 2023 season, but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. Cleveland signed him off Arizona’s practice squad in December 2023 and he signed with Washington for the 2024 season.

He signed to the Raiders’ practice squad coming out of the preseason but was cut loose last month.

In 2024, Driskel appeared in one game for the Commanders and didn’t attempt a pass.