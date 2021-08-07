Cardinals Sign RB Ito Smith, Cut Two

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve signed former Falcons RB Ito Smith and waived RB Khalfani Muhammad and CB Lorenzo Burns.

Smith, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,080,872 rookie contract when the Falcons released him back in April 2021.

Smith tried out for the New York Giants back in May and just recently worked out for the Cardinals.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 17 receptions for 75 yards receiving (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.

