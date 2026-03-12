Cardinals Signed Six, Including OL Elijah Wilkinson

Darren Urban reports the Cardinals have officially signed six players in free agency.

The following are the players announced by Arizona on Thursday:

Wilkinson, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and was re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. He signed a one-year deal with Chicago in 2021 and joined the Falcons for 2022.

Arizona signed Wilkinson to a contract for the 2023 season and then re-signed him for the 2024 season. However, he was among their final roster cuts in 2024 and caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad.

Wilkinson re-signed with Atlanta for the 2025 season on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Wilkinson appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made 17 starts at right tackle.