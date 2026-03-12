Cardinals Signed Six, Including OL Elijah Wilkinson

Darren Urban reports the Cardinals have officially signed six players in free agency.
The following are the players announced by Arizona on Thursday:
- RB Tyler Allgeier
- OL Elijah Wilkinson
- LS Casey Kreiter
- QB Gardner Minshew
- OL Matt Pryor
- DL Jonah Williams
Wilkinson, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and was re-signed to their practice squad.
Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. He signed a one-year deal with Chicago in 2021 and joined the Falcons for 2022.
Arizona signed Wilkinson to a contract for the 2023 season and then re-signed him for the 2024 season. However, he was among their final roster cuts in 2024 and caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad.
Wilkinson re-signed with Atlanta for the 2025 season on a one-year deal.
In 2025, Wilkinson appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made 17 starts at right tackle.
