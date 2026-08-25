Cardinals Signed Two Players

The Arizona Cardinals signed S Josh Minkins and P Jack Browning to the roster on Tuesday, per Darren Urban of the team website.

They had two open roster spots after a big flurry of moves on Monday.

Browning, 24, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived and caught on with the Ravens for camp before being waived again.

Browning spent the 2024 season back and forth from the Buccaneers’ active roster and practice squad.

In 2024, Browning appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and punted 10 times for 425 yards (42.5 YPP).