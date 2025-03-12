Cardinals Signing DL Dalvin Tomlinson

The Arizona Cardinals are signing DL Dalvin Tomlinson to a contract, according to his agency.

Tomlinson receives a two-year contract worth $29 million and includes $16 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport.

Tomlinson was released by Cleveland on Wednesday and was designated as one of their post-June 1 cuts.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Tomlinson, 31, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees. From there, he joined the Browns in 2023 on a four-year, $57 million contract that included $27.5 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tomlinson appeared in 16 games for the Browns and made 16 starts while recording 26 tackles and three sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.