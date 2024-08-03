Cardinals Signing LB Zaven Collins To Two-Year Extension

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals are signing LB Zaven Collins to a two-year, $14 million extension that includes $11.25 million guaranteed.

Collins is under team control through the 2026 season.

Arizona had said that they wanted to retain Collins as part of the team for the years to come despite declining his fifth-year option a few months ago and it looks like they were able to strike a deal before the start of the season.

His option would have cost the Cardinals $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Collins, 25, was a former first-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tulsa. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $14,690,256 rookie contract that included an $8,043,822 signing bonus.

In 2023, Collins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.