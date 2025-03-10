Cardinals Signing OLB Josh Sweat To Four-Year, $76M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are signing OLB Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million deal.

He adds the contract includes $41 million guaranteed to go along with the $19.1 million APY.

Arizona lands one of their top targets to boost the front seven and a familiar face for HC Jonathan Gannon and DC Nick Rallis, who coached Sweat in Philadelphia.

Sweat, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Sweat appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two pass deflections.

